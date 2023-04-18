WATCH: Baby squirrel monkey and cotton-top tamarins are Brookfield Zoo's newest residents

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago has an adorable new simian resident. A squirrel monkey, whose gender is yet to be determined, was born to 8-year-old Gizmo, an experienced mother on 10 March 2023. The baby’s dad is 8-year-old Zeus. The pairing of the parents was based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP).

The infant will spend between 5 and 10 weeks riding on its mother’s back before venturing off to explore on its own. Young squirrel monkeys are weaned between 4 and 6 months of age, after which time they begin eating a diet of fruits, seeds, insects, small lizards, and bird eggs. Zoogoers will notice that even with her baby on her back, Gizmo and the other squirrel monkeys are very adept climbers and move on all four limbs when walking or running across the tree branches