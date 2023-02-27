WATCH: Beatles' Minis, Cars belonging to McCartney, Harrison and Ringo are on display in London

Modified Mini Coopers belonging to the Beatles' Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr have gone on display in London. The Mini remains one of the most important motoring icons of the 1960s, so it's only natural that the band would want a piece of the action as Beatles mania took hold.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Mini was designed by Alec Issigonis and remained in production by the British Motor Corporation and its successors from 1959 until 2000. A modern variant of the Mini still sells well to this day. In the 1960s London was the hip place to be, and the Beatles needed a compact car to navigate the capital. "I think it was the fact they were in London. You could drive around London in those days. You could go from one side of London to the other in half an hour. Can't now. So they were great city cars. They were luxurious. They were great to drive. And they were much more subtle than John Lennon's white Rolls-Royce, for example, or the almost psychedelic Phantom," Kieron Maughan, a blogger and auto-historian, said.

John Lennon's Mini was crashed and destroyed in the 1970s and has been lost. The most striking car in the collection was owned by George Harrison, who was ironically considered the 'quiet' Beatle. Originally, his Mini Cooper was painted black, but he commissioned a pair of Dutch artists to liven it up with a bright red scheme and motifs from the book: 'Tantra Art: Its Philosophy and Physics'.

Story continues below Advertisement

Harrison lent the car to his close friend Eric Clapton who repainted it in a more sombre scheme, and then left it to rot on a farm. When it was eventually returned, the car needed a full restoration and was repainted in its psychedelic scheme using the film 'Magical Mystery Tour' as a reference. The car remains the property of George Harrison's family estate.

Story continues below Advertisement