WATCH: Benin's Kidjio awarded Polar Music Prize

They "made such a global impact with their music," Marie Ledin, the managing director of the annual prize, said in announcing the winners Tuesday (Mar. 28).

The award committee was enthralled by Kidjo’s "striking voice, stage presence and fluency in multiple cultures and languages." The 62-year-old has mixed the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of U.S R&B, funk and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America.

The Polar Music Prize is awarded annually to individuals, groups and institutions for exceptional music achievements. An awards ceremony is scheduled for May 23 in Stockholm.