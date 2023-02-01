WATCH: BMW biker clocking 308km/h overtaken by McLaren on N3 freeway

A video of a BMW motorcycle clocking over over 300km/h on a local highway has gone viral but not for the reasons you think. In a post shared by SA Trucker, a biker is seen filming the speedometer on his superbike, believed to be a BMW M 1000 RR.

You see the digits quickly climb from 119km/h to 122, 137 and as the bike edges towards the 308km/h figure, a McLaren 720S can be seen overtaking the bike in the fast lane. According to reports, the “race” took place on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. The video is not dated. According to cars.mclaren.com, the 4.0L twin-turbo-charged V8 engine is a force of nature. With its 770Nm of torque, it can go from 0-60mp/h in only 2.8 seconds.

In a separate race, a Checkers Sixty60 biker caused a stir on social media after showing off his speed skills during a recent drag racing event. Chatting to IOL, automotive photographer and filmmaker, Stefan Kotze,said the biker showed up at a drag racing event at the Rock Raceway in Brakpan where he took on a fellow biker.

In the clip, the rider is seen revving the bike as he and his opponent await the countdown. Clear winner? The Checkers Sixty60 biker of course! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefan Kotze | SA Speedhunter (@stefankotzemedia)

