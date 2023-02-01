WATCH: BMW biker clocking 308km/h overtaken by McLaren on N3 freeway

A video of a BMW motorcycle clocking over over 300km/h on a local highway has gone viral but not for the reasons you think.
In a post shared by SA Trucker, a biker is seen filming the speedometer on his superbike, believed to be a BMW M 1000 RR.
You see the digits quickly climb from 119km/h to 122, 137 and as the bike edges towards the 308km/h figure, a McLaren 720S can be seen overtaking the bike in the fast lane.
According to reports, the “race” took place on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. The video is not dated.
According to cars.mclaren.com, the 4.0L twin-turbo-charged V8 engine is a force of nature. With its 770Nm of torque, it can go from 0-60mp/h in only 2.8 seconds.
In a separate race, a Checkers Sixty60 biker caused a stir on social media after showing off his speed skills during a recent drag racing event.
Chatting to IOL, automotive photographer and filmmaker, Stefan Kotze,said the biker showed up at a drag racing event at the Rock Raceway in Brakpan where he took on a fellow biker.
In the clip, the rider is seen revving the bike as he and his opponent await the countdown. Clear winner? The Checkers Sixty60 biker of course!
IOL