WATCH: Britain's Royal Mint Honours Harry Potter With Albus Dumbledore Coin

Britain’s Royal Mint launched its first collectible 50p of the year in February 2023. It features Professor Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter books.

The collectible coin is also the first 50p in The Royal Mint’s spellbinding Potter collection to have King Charles III’s portrait appear on the heads side of the coin. As the first two coins, Harry Potter and the Hogwarts Express, featured the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Mint’s Harry Potter collection will be one of a small number that will see a change of portrait during the series.