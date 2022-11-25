WATCH: Brookfield Zoo In Chicago's lemurs enjoy Thanksgiving feast

The lemurs at Chicago’s Brookfied Zoo have been enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast on 23 November 2022 - the day before Americans celebrate the holiday.
For the ninth year, the animal care staff prepared the meal for the primates that featured all the trimmings laid out on a fall-themed table setting This year, the menu for the lemurs—15-year-old Moses and 12-year-old Skinner—included “turkey legs” made of nutritious primate biscuits, mini sweet potato pies, cranberries, carrots, a green bean casserole, corn on the cob, side salad, and grape juice.
A new addition to the scene were a couch and recliner, crafted by the zoo’s creative Hamill Family Play Zoo staff. Ths signified nap times often follow the Thanksgiving meal. However, no one witnessed the lemurs resting afterwards. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all - but especially Brookfield’s lemurs!
