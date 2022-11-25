WATCH: Brookfield Zoo In Chicago's lemurs enjoy Thanksgiving feast

The lemurs at Chicago’s Brookfied Zoo have been enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast on 23 November 2022 - the day before Americans celebrate the holiday.

For the ninth year, the animal care staff prepared the meal for the primates that featured all the trimmings laid out on a fall-themed table setting This year, the menu for the lemurs—15-year-old Moses and 12-year-old Skinner—included “turkey legs” made of nutritious primate biscuits, mini sweet potato pies, cranberries, carrots, a green bean casserole, corn on the cob, side salad, and grape juice.