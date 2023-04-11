WATCH: Brookfield Zoo's Orangutans Celebrate Easter With Egg Hunt

Two of Brookfield Zoo in Chicago's Borneo orangutans, Sophia, and her 6-year-old daughter, Heidi were taken on an Easter egg hunt over the holiday weekend by their animal care staff.

Hard-boiled eggs were scattered throughout the great apes' habitat. Once discovered, the primates peeled away the shells using their mouths and enjoyed the insides. Animal care specialists are always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo.