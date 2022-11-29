WATCH: Brussels 'Beer Spa' Offers Chance To Bathe In A Brew Of Your Own Creation

Brussels 'Beer Spa' Offers Chance To Bathe In A Brew Of Your Own Creation. Belgium is famous for its beer and now visitors to its capital, Brussels, can indulge their love of a brew and being pampered by going to a ‘beer spa’.
Set in a cellar in the old city centre, Bath & Barley is an updated take on a traditional Czech beer spa by design studio WeWantMore. The beer spa offers beer-infused spa treatments, most notably beer baths where guests soak in water mixed with hops, malt and medicinal herbs.
While there you can take a bubble bath filled with fresh water, hops, barley and yeast and compose your own brew selected from a mix from the different hops harvested by a Belgian farmer. Stained-glass screens offer spa guests some privacy, while the church-like illustrations depicting beer brewing monks and priests.
Bath & Barley is the first beer spa in Belgium, despite the country’s love of brewing. It was opened by two young Belgians who saw beer spas in the Czech Republic but wanted to create their own, with a more upmarket twist.