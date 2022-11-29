WATCH: Brussels 'Beer Spa' Offers Chance To Bathe In A Brew Of Your Own Creation

Brussels 'Beer Spa' Offers Chance To Bathe In A Brew Of Your Own Creation. Belgium is famous for its beer and now visitors to its capital, Brussels, can indulge their love of a brew and being pampered by going to a ‘beer spa’.

Set in a cellar in the old city centre, Bath & Barley is an updated take on a traditional Czech beer spa by design studio WeWantMore. The beer spa offers beer-infused spa treatments, most notably beer baths where guests soak in water mixed with hops, malt and medicinal herbs.