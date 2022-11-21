WATCH: Budapest says goodbye to the iconic Ikarus bus

Almost everybody living in the Hungarian capital Budapest knows the loud noise of the iconic Ikarus bus. But after over 50 years in service, these old, rattling blue vehicles have been retired from public duty. The last few did a farewell tour around the capital so passengers could say goodbye to the ripped faux leather seats and clattering of the ticket punch.

Széll Kálmán Square in Budapest was crowded with photographers who wanted to capture for the last time these most iconic pieces of Eastern European transport history. The 200 series Ikarus buses, which were created by the world-famous designer László Finta, were brought into service in 1967. And have since received numerous international prizes. Some years around 13,000 of the buses rolled off the production line making Ikarus, at the time, the fourth largest bus manufacturer in the world. The Ikarus 286 could be seen everywhere from the United States to Kazakhstan.