WATCH: California's 'Sisters of the Valley' grow and sell cannabis products

Sisters are doing it for themselves in California's burgeoning marijuana business. Since the drug was made legal for commercial and personal use some years ago, new trends and lifestyles are emerging on the US west coast, which one day may be emulated in Europe.

The Weed Nuns are firm believers in the power of the industry to change mind, body and soul. They don't, however, represent an official religion, but wear traditional habits inspired by ancient Beguines and promote the healing properties of marijuana. Sister Kate Meeusen started the enclave eight years ago, after becoming active in the Occupy movement.

She says she wanted to empower women interested in healing and bought the remote home and farm in Merced County to launch a new age order of nuns. "We would earn our own way. We would own our own property. We decided that the world is probably ready for a new age order of nuns, that there's room for us, and that we don't have to be affiliated with any traditional religion." says Meeusen. "In the course of the discussions of what would a new age order of sisters look like, we wouldn't beg. We would earn our own way. We would own our own property. And part of, I think, the gentle way to heal the problems of the planet is to have women own and control more things."

Booming business In addition to locally sold marijuana products, the sisters also ship Cannabidiol (CBD) products, touted for its healing properties, worldwide through their website. Their top seller is a tropical salve that soothes achy joints. There are currently six nuns living and working on the range. Their numbers fluctuate throughout the growing season, with women coming to stay at the property from places as far away as New Zealand.

