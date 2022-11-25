WATCH: Campaigners save London's historic gas lamps

Winding its timer, he then ignites a small cloth mesh, creating a distinctive soft warm light that illuminates the darkness.

Intrigued tourists watch as Paul Doy climbs a ladder outside London's Westminster Abbey and lifts the globe of a gas street lamp.

"I like the historical aspect of it," says Doy, "even if it means getting up at 5am to tend to the lamps."

The 200-year-old nightly ritual nearly became history when the local government announced plans to replace 174 gas-powered lamps with eco-friendly LED bulbs.

The plan by the City of Westminster council caused uproar among some residents and heritage lovers, and even sparked a question in parliament. But the council decided to scrap the move. Instead, it will convert 94 other gas lamps which are not protected.