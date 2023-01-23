Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, January 23, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Chinese dragon performs during New Year's Day parade in London

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

New bright red lanterns for the Chinese New Year line the streets of London’s Chinatown to welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

London's celebration of the Chinese New Year is the biggest outside of Asia. And this year’s festivities in the UK capital took place without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The festivities usually happen across the West End — from Shaftesbury Avenue down to Trafalgar Square, including stage performances and a parade featuring colourful lions and dragon dancers.

Now watch:

Related Topics:

culture

Share