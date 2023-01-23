WATCH: Chinese dragon performs during New Year's Day parade in London

New bright red lanterns for the Chinese New Year line the streets of London’s Chinatown to welcome the Year of the Rabbit.
London's celebration of the Chinese New Year is the biggest outside of Asia. And this year’s festivities in the UK capital took place without any COVID-19 restrictions.
The festivities usually happen across the West End — from Shaftesbury Avenue down to Trafalgar Square, including stage performances and a parade featuring colourful lions and dragon dancers.
