WATCH: Citroen Reveals Concept Vehicle Tailored For Disabled Drivers

The newly introduced concept car, named the 'Ami for All', is the result of a collaboration between Citroen and PIMAS, an expert organisation specialising in adapting conventional road vehicles for individuals with limited mobility.The project made its debut at the Autonomic trade fair in Paris in June.

Citroen have created a vehicle specifically designed to cater to the needs of disabled motorists. Building upon the success of the Ami, a compact electric quadricycle introduced in 2020 that could be operated by individuals without a driver's license the automaker has now introduced an enhanced version to further enhance accessibility.

Numerous technical advancements have been incorporated into the original design of the vehicle. These include an increased door opening angle, features for facilitating the transfer of the driver from a wheelchair to the seat mechanical and manual controls for acceleration and braking, a steering wheel knob to enhance driving ease and an innovative solution for transporting a wheelchair into or out of the cabin.

Its 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged in under four hours using an onboard electric cable. With a top speed of 45 km/h (27.9 mph), the vehicle ensures that drivers can reach their destinations promptly.

Thierry Koskas, CEO of Citroen, said, "We are thrilled to present this technical solution to support the mobility of individuals with disabilities, and we are actively working towards making this project a reality in the near future."