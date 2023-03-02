WATCH: Dave Grohl barbecues for 450 homeless people

TMZ reports that Grohl went to The Hope Mission in L.A. near midnight on Feb. 22 with overnight gear and a meat smoker. He then smoked meat for 14 hours and let it rest for two hours.

His efforts resulted in smoked ribs, pork butt and brisket. Side dishes included cabbage, coleslaw and beans. The food was enough to feed 450 homeless people and 50 staff members. Grohl handled all the expenses. The Hope Mission's CEO, Rowan Vansleve, praised Grohl for his efforts.