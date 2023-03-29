WATCH: Designer Unveils 427-Foot Trimaran Concept Inspired By A Bird Floating On Water

A designer has unveiled jaw-dropping yacht concept that looks like a floating bird on the water. The luxury 427ft vessel - complete with full glass decks, a spa and a pool - is the brainchild of Turkish yacht designer Aras Kazar. Named after 'Wakínyan', the Lakota word for 'thunder', the 130-metre vessel is described as a "thunderbird" on water.

The boat is a trimaran, as it has three hulls, and comes equipped with electric and hydrofoil technology, giving it a top speed of 32 knots. Full-height tempered glass wraps each deck and allows natural light to fill the interior from all angles with sculptural wave-like designs shielding the open main deck aft from the elements. Inside, guests can enjoy five "soft, comfy, cloudy" bedrooms and one master bedroom.