WATCH: Duduzane Zuma hands over refurbished sports grounds to Newlands East community

Durban – Duduzane Zuma on Friday handed over a newly refurbished sports grounds to the Newlands East community. After months of upgrades to facilities and infrastructure, at the Hillview sports grounds was officially launched with a fun tournament between Hillview Secondary School and the Newlands East Secondary.

Zuma also handed a cash donation of R5 000 and R3 000 to the teams. The tournaments are set to take place every term moving forward as a way to bring the community together and keep youngsters off the streets. Netball – won by NESS.

Girls football – won by NESS on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Boys football – won by Hillview on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Further afield, Central Karoo District mayor Gayton McKenzie has set about getting children off the streets and into the pools. This week, he urged officials to fix local swimming pools.

“I look at the joy and bliss on the faces of these kids and I know we did the best thing by fixing the pools. “These kids could have been roaming the streets, but are now swimming and teaching others to swim,“ McKenzie said. He said officials should stop this unnecessary travelling and use that money to fix pools.