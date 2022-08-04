WATCH: Durban learner rolls into her matric dance in a blinged-out trolley

Durban – A Durban North high school learner created a buzz on social media when she opted for a unique 'vehicle' to get to her Grade 12 dance. While others decided on fancy cars, Shaé Geary arrived at the Danville Girls High School gala event in a trolley.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’ve gone in a party bus and a G-wagon to other matric dances that I was invited too … they were fun but I wanted to do something different for my dance and maybe start a fun trend,” Geary said. A member of her family jokingly suggested the idea of a trolley, she said.

“I thought this was literally the best idea and I knew it would make people laugh. The other idea we had was a car made out of cardboard with no wheels just us walking – like the Flintstones – and loud music,” she said. Geary said she and her mom, Tammy, approached Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea to asked if they could use a trolley.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We promised to look after it. They were happy to loan it to us on condition we send them photos. “My mom and her friends covered the trolley in fairy lights and rose-gold tinsel and put a small stool inside for me to sit on,” she explained. She said they added a speaker and a large balloon with Matric 2022 printed on it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Saxon Pardey and Shaé Geary at the dance. Picture: Supplied “When I told my friends this they could not believe it and they were very excited to see me get pushed by my partner, Saxon Pardey. They all wanted to get to the dance before me in their amazing rides see me get pushed in,” the teenager said.

Story continues below Advertisement

She added that a crowd gathered and cheered “Even people on the roads were getting out their cars and taking photos and videos as they loved the idea. They had a good giggle with us,” Geary said.