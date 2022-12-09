WATCH: Durban’s favourite mosee, Aunty Shamilla, gives KFC bunny chow 10 out of 10

Durban – This week, Durbanites clutched their pearls after finding out that the beloved bunny chow had been recreated. That’s right, KFC did the things. KFC, Kentucky Town, says a pop-up store, will be opened at The Gateway Mall from Thursday, December 8 until December 18.

The new limited-edition menu will be available for 11 days, in honour of KFC’s Original 11 herbs and spices secret recipe. Apart from the KZN-inspired Kentucky Chow, patrons can look forward to Blush Krush Milkshake. If you're looking some inspiration or perhaps an answer to why you should try it, Durban's favourite mosee (aunt) Aunty Shamilla has given the KFC bunny chow 10 out of 10.

Played by Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner, Prev Reddy, Aunty Shamilla, gives an honest review. “This KFC Kentucky Town Durban range, Shamilla approved,” the comedian exclaims.

Starting off with the packaging, Aunty Shamilla, says it gets top marks. “I wanna give them 10 out of 10 for the bunny box,” she says. She adds that she is very happy that there’s carrot salad accompanying the bunny but added that KFC should add some chopped chillies.

She also gave KFC 10 out of 10 for the dhania garnish on top of the bunny. “Show this to my sister-in-law. Des, this is dhania. Please put in your food,” she says. Aunty Shamilla goes on to do a ‘taste test’.

Just over two minutes into the video, Aunty Shamilla is lost for words as she goes on to munch down the rest of the bunny.