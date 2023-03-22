WATCH: Egypt’s Fashion and Design Council announces the country’s first ever fashion week

Egypt’s Fashion and Design Council on Tuesday announced the country’s first ever fashion week at a press conference in the capital, Cairo. To take place in May, the opening night will be held in the Cairo Egyptian Museum and feature the work of prominent Egyptian designers.

This first edition will have as theme, “The Past, Present, and Future”. "The past because, of course, our designers should be inspired by our culture, by our heritage. Use all the materials we have that have been used for thousands of years,” said one of the founders of the organisation, Susan Sabet. “The present, because we do live in the present and we are very much aware what is going on in the world. And the future because we know where everything is going, where we should be in a few years."