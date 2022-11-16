Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Family reunited with dog after she 'hands herself in' to police

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

A rescue dog who ran away from her owner after being spooked by a firework “handed herself in” to a local police station.

Rosie, a “happy-go-lucky” border collie who loves “chasing squirrels” and “fetching balls”, was out walking with owner Steve Harper, 68, at Southfields Park near Loughborough town centre at around 4pm on November 4 when they heard a loud bang.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mr Harper’s wife Julie, 62, told the PA news agency: “Someone let off a firework and Rosie does not like loud bangs.

“Rosie ran back to my husband but, before he could put the lead back on, another firework went off and she just shot off. My husband was upset and very distressed.”

Related Topics:

animal

Share