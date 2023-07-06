WATCH: French artist Saype unveils latest monumental artwork on the Mont-Blanc

The self-taught French artist is known for drawing on the lawn of the UN headquarters, as well as in remote corners of the world such as a floating village in Benin. This time, however, he chose the green slopes of the Mont-Blanc to sketch a child and an elderly person.

"The idea is to build intergenerational bridges," says the artist. "The importance of building bridges between the elderly person -- who for me represents wisdom, experience -- and the youth which represents the future and is full of innocence, and so on. I think there simply is a message of contemplating nature."

The artist has created this form of art in 2012 when he realised that 'old-fashioned graffiti' can be diluted in the pollution of our current societies. He took his art closer to nature and gave it a proper size, with some of his artworks measuring up to 10,000 square metres.

Using 100 per cent biodegradable paint, he keeps creating messages about solidarity, tackling sensitive issues such as the migrant crisis in Europe and the Covid pandemic.