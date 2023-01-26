WATCH: Futuristic Bin Recycles Food Waste Straight From Your Kitchen

A futuristic bin is tackling climate change and foul-smelling garbage at the same time. The pioneering new system, called 'Mill', helps to curtail food waste and eradicate odours. The venture brings forward a “food-shrinking, de-stinking” trash receptacle that stops leftovers from ending up in the landfill.
Once kitchen food scraps are discarded into the bin, Mill dries and grinds your leftovers overnight and produces what looks like coffee grounds by the morning. Except it isn't coffee, but rather ingredients to create chicken feed that is collected by the company and distributed to farmers. The feed can be made from all types of waste, including produce, fish, dairy, eggs, rinds, pits, seeds, bones, napkins, filters, and paper towels.
To stop spillages from overfilling, Mill is equipped with shrinking capabilities that allow the grounds to take up as little space as possible. This means on top of saving the environment, it will also save you time as you won’t need to take out the trash for weeks.
Via a dedicated app, the equipment can track how full your bin is, and the scheduling of your collection, and it can tell you what can and cannot go into it. There’s no need to worry about odours as the device comes with a coconut-based charcoal odour filter that keeps your kitchen from smelling rotten food. The bin is priced at $33 (£44) monthly, but its advantages make it a significant investment.