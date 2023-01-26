WATCH: Futuristic Bin Recycles Food Waste Straight From Your Kitchen

A futuristic bin is tackling climate change and foul-smelling garbage at the same time. The pioneering new system, called 'Mill', helps to curtail food waste and eradicate odours. The venture brings forward a “food-shrinking, de-stinking” trash receptacle that stops leftovers from ending up in the landfill.

Once kitchen food scraps are discarded into the bin, Mill dries and grinds your leftovers overnight and produces what looks like coffee grounds by the morning. Except it isn't coffee, but rather ingredients to create chicken feed that is collected by the company and distributed to farmers. The feed can be made from all types of waste, including produce, fish, dairy, eggs, rinds, pits, seeds, bones, napkins, filters, and paper towels.