WATCH: Futuristic Motorcycle That Resembles A Bullet Is Made With NASA’s Space-Grade Aluminum - And It’s Coming This Year

A futuristic-looking motorcycle that resembles a bullet is hitting the market this year. Bandit9 Motors unibody vehicle ‘EVE Odyssey’ uses NASA-grade materials used in the production of their spacecrafts. The body of the bike resembles a sleek bullet cast in reflective silver with an L-shaped subframe, gas tank, steering setup, and headlight assembly, all resting within a single monocoque item.
It also features a custom-designed aluminum alloy box frame, rear-set foot controls, clip-on bars, and three-arm wheels. The speedster also has a digital LED display, wide-view mirrors, and LED indicators. For further customisation, riders can choose between leather or neoprene for their seat, which has been carved right into its body.
Powering it up is an air-cooled 125cc single-cylinder Honda engine which can send its owner racing down the highway at 65mph with a range of 156 miles per gallon. The company has yet to announce how many units will be built, other than to say that quantities will be limited.
The gas-powered bike is available for $19,500, though anyone who gets their order in before March 14 will get a $4,000 discount. It will be delivered to buyers in Q3 of this year.