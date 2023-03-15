WATCH: Futuristic Motorcycle That Resembles A Bullet Is Made With NASA’s Space-Grade Aluminum - And It’s Coming This Year

A futuristic-looking motorcycle that resembles a bullet is hitting the market this year. Bandit9 Motors unibody vehicle ‘EVE Odyssey’ uses NASA-grade materials used in the production of their spacecrafts. The body of the bike resembles a sleek bullet cast in reflective silver with an L-shaped subframe, gas tank, steering setup, and headlight assembly, all resting within a single monocoque item.

It also features a custom-designed aluminum alloy box frame, rear-set foot controls, clip-on bars, and three-arm wheels. The speedster also has a digital LED display, wide-view mirrors, and LED indicators. For further customisation, riders can choose between leather or neoprene for their seat, which has been carved right into its body.