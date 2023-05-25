WATCH: Garden made for those with spinal injuries wins RHS Chelsea Flower Show's best in show

Chelsea Flower Show's first-ever garden designed for those with spinal injuries has won Best In Show at the prestigious British horticultural event. Every element of Horatio's Garden Chelsea has been informed by the experiences of patients with these injuries.

Designed by Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg, it is billed as “an adaptive garden that puts the priorities of all those with different mobility needs at its heart”. Olivia Chapple, the founder of the Horatio's Garden charity - which helps creates gardens for those with spinal injuries at specialist NHS centres - was “thrilled” with the garden's win, while designers Charlotte and Hugo also expressed their delight at their triumph.