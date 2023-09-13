WATCH: German circus replaces live animals with holograms

The smell of sawdust and popcorn fills the air. The clowns, acrobats and magicians are all in place. As the audience is guided to their seats inside the big top, all the classic elements of the circus are there, except one. The live animals have been replaced by holograms.

Due to concerns over animal welfare, Germany's Roncalli Circus stopped using lions and elephants in its shows in 1991. But it went further in 2018 and completely removed live animals from its programme. "It is no longer appropriate for Roncalli to show real animals in the ring," circus boss Patrick Philadelphia, 49, told reporters.

Over the last few years, circuses have found themselves increasingly constrained by space. "If you're setting up in the middle of a marketplace in the centre of town, there is no space for outdoor enclosures for animal runs," said Philadelphia. The nomadic character of circus life was also a strain for animals like horses which had to be loaded onto wagons and then driven to the next town.