WATCH: Guests Can Stay At The Theater That Inspired 'The Phantom Of The Opera'

For the very first time, guests can spend the night in the Parisian opera house that inspired the record-breaking musical, The Phantom of the Opera. The rental, a plush bedroom with sweeping views of the opera house's auditorium is a nod to the 1909 novel by Gaston Leroux and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which debuted in 1986.

In both the musical and the novel, the opulent Palais Garnier Opera House is thought to be haunted by a mysterious masked figure known as the Phantom of the Opera. According to Airbnb, this special staycation was organised in commemoration of the acclaimed musical’s 15-country run this year and as a send-off before the curtains close on the play for the final time on Broadway.