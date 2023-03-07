WATCH: Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline 2023 Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury organisers announced on Friday that the Sweet Child O' Mine rockers will make their debut at Worthy Farm on the Saturday of the festival, while the Arctic Monkeys will close the Pyramid Stage for the third time on the Friday.

They join previously announced headliner John, who will use his headlining performance on Sunday 25 June to serve as the last U.K. show on his farewell tour. Singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will perform during the Sunday afternoon "legends" slot which has previously been filled by Kylie Minogue...