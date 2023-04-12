WATCH: Guyana's cowboys showcase skills in rodeo

Deafeningly loud country music came through the speakers as cowboys entered the arena to kickstart this year’s Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo in Lethem, southwest Guyana. Thousands of visitors travelled from the capital and abroad to attend the two-day annual event that celebrates the cowboy lifestyle of the Rupununi ranchers.

Rodeo participants are mainly local cowboys and cowgirls, with very few professional rodeo riders. Popular events include bareback bronco, saddle bronco, steer roping, ribbon roping, and wild cow milking, and cowboys and cowgirls pit their skills against one another in a friendly competition. Rancher Ian Rodriguez is a native of Rupununi and owns the lot of land where the rodeo festival is held.