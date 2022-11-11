WATCH: Half of Brits use relaxing pastimes to boost mental health

Of the 2,000 people recently surveyed by Samsung, 20 per cent indicated they initially started their hobby to fill in time during weeks spent at home but 91 percent have continued practising it regularly. The top reasons for keeping up their passion were to battle stress, with 65 percent saying their hobby helped. Painting and drawing were among the top pursuits around this, with 29 percent reporting that they were great stress-busters.

In fact, 10 percent of participants specifically looked for a creative hobby like art to help bring something new to their lives. Well over a third of those surveyed would even like to make their hobby their full-time job, with 58 percent keen to turn their lockdown hobby into a fully-fledged side hustle to make some extra cash. The top hobbies were gardening, reading, and walking, with baking, cooking, and running featuring highly too.

Nearly half the Brits surveyed have also taken up outdoor pursuits like swimming, hiking, and running over the past two years. Baking, gardening, jewellery-making, and photography were the most popular start-up ideas. Even those with no plans to take their hobby to the next level would secretly like to do so - as 41 percent conceded the only thing stopping them was time. A further 47 percent worried they don't have the right business know-how to make a go of a new venture.

Additionally, a newfound love of gardening, video games, and reading has helped improve the mood and mental health of 57 percent of those surveyed. Most were complete novices around their chosen hobby when Covid-19 hit in 2020, with 80 percent now saying they could never imagine giving it up. Almost two-thirds use devices to research their pastime, with 37 percent indicating they use their phone to take photos or capture other inspiration. And 71 percent stated their phone was an essential tool for their hobby, whether that's for taking pictures or capturing inspiration. Samsung ambassador Fearne Cotton backs this, after finding the brand's new Galaxy Z Flip4 has made her painting and drawing hobby so much easier - something which will be music to the ears of 10 percent of respondents, who have recently taken up the pastimes.

