WATCH: Heineken Trainers Allow Wearer To 'Walk On Beer'

The collaboration celebrates Heineken’s latest brewing innovation, its smooth Heineken Silver drink. They handed design autonomy to The Shoe Surgeon and the result is a unique, custom pair of sneakers, that allows you to walk on your favourite beverage.

Heineken and self-taught cobbler Dominic Ciambrone, AKA ‘The Shoe Surgeon’ have teamed up to create a limited-edition trainer that allows the wearer to walk on beer.

Ciambrone, who has customised shoes for the likes of LeBron James and Drake, has created the “Heinekicks” with soles containing beer. To give a unique, smooth sensation when walking designed to reflect the attitude of a new generation of drinkers moving from stuffy drinking occasions to informal socialising with friends.

The design includes a secret bottle opener in a hidden pocket, allowing you to enjoy a refreshment on the go.

The Shoe Surgeon said: “The shoe not only embodies the energy of Heineken Silver but literally carries it. I can’t say I’ve ever designed a sneaker that contains actual beer before’’.