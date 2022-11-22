WATCH: Hospices of Beaune auction: historic record of 29 million euros raised

This year's edition also broke the previous record set in 2018, which was €14 million.

The annual Hospices de Beaune wine sale has raised a whopping €29 million – the highest ever for a charity wine auction.

The proceeds will go to multiple charities and towards the upkeep of the hospices of Beaune.

The organisers could not hide their excitement after this year's success.

An unexpected triumph linked to the great quality of wine that springs from an abundant harvest this year.