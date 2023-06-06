WATCH: Houston Zoo's baby okapi meets mayor namesake

Sylvester, Houston Zoo’s one-month-old male calf had a close encounter with a VIP visitor. He was named after Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner - and the city’s leader came to the zoo to meet his namesake. The calf has a lot of personality and has already doubled his birth weight.

Sylvester was born on April 20 to mom Sukari and dad Kwame and spent a few weeks behind the scenes bonding with his mum. Okapi mothers use infrasonic communication with their calves, a sound that is below the range of human hearing.