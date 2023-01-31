Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

WATCH: How an Emirati air race pilot achieved his dream

Image: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Husam Gamal is an Emirati air race and airshow  pilot, collaborating with XDubai ; the biggest adventure and extreme  action sports hub in the UAE.

Husam joined the Flying Academy when he was just 15 years old and had his first solo flight  after a year. “I was so scared. It is more of a mental game. I listened to the noise of the engines  and what the aircraft wanted to tell me. I felt it in my body, my brain excepted it so much that I  was like, ‘I can go quite far with this,’” he told Euronews.

After graduating at the age of 17, as the youngest pilot in the UAE, Husam rapidly excelled in  his profession and became a captain five years later.

During the journey, he was introduced to  aerobatics, which is the practice of flying manoeuvres that are not used in conventional  passenger-carrying flights but performed for training, recreation, entertainment, and sport.

“It  was initially just for me to learn the skills of the upset recovery training,"  Husam said.  "However, as I practiced  and learnt more about aerobatics, I got hooked. It pushed me to develop more skills and to  improve my physical fitness.”

After a period of intensive training, Husam attended his first competition in aerobatics in  California in 2015.

“I scored last… You can be physically and mentally ready, but that doesn’t  qualify you to go up on the podium. You really need experience and that comes with you  breaking your neck at least twenty times, and that is what I was actually aiming for,” he admitted.

He  took part in more competitions, gained the experience he needed to build his confidence, and  finally won first place in the Spanish National Championship in 2019.

“It was an amazing feeling,  then one week later, I got invited to a training camp by Red Bull, to become a qualified air racer  which is any pilot’s dream,” he told Euronews.

Husam faced one of his toughest tests at the air race qualification camp. Compared to  aerobatics, he had to operate a faster aircraft, fly lower, and had to fly through air gates.

“Before  I jumped onto the aircraft, my coach said, ‘The plane fits between the pylons, just keep this in  your mind.’” he recalled.

Husam then took off, did a few rounds around the track, and attempted  to enter the gate but just pulled out at the last second.

“No way, it won’t fit, I am going to hit the  pylon.” he thought. Subsequently, his coach suggested he go back home if he wasn’t feeling  ready. Husam turned down the offer and decided to take the gate even if it meant hitting the  pylons.

“When I passed that gate, I felt like I owned this world,” he revealed.

At the end of the camp, Husam qualified to become an air race pilot but had to take a break due  to Covid-19 outbreak restrictions halting the competitions.

“Now, I am back to the sport again  but this time with the support of XDubai. I am aiming for the world championship and I am going  for the first (spot).”

