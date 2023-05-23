WATCH: Humboldt penguin chick is Oregon Zoo's latest adorable arrival

After a couple of days spent emerging from its shell, a new chick has joined the Oregon Zoo’s Humboldt penguin colony. The chick ios healthy and active, and foster parents Blue and Esquela are taking great care of her.

The egg was produced by a different penguin pair, Mojito and Bonita, who are genetically important for the Humboldt population but less skilled at raising chicks. The young penguin began “pipping” (tapping her beak against the inside of the shell) on March 26, and emerged on March 29. The fluffy, pint-sized new arrival — which is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand — is the first Humboldt chick to hatch at the Oregon Zoo since 2020.