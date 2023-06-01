Independent Online
Thursday, June 1, 2023

WATCH: Hundreds of stolen artefacts on display in Rome after being returned from UK

Image: Supplied

Published 25m ago

Hundreds of artefacts, stolen from secret excavation sites in Italy, were put on display in Rome after being returned from the United Kingdom.

The 750 archaeological finds, which can be dated between the eighth century BC and the medieval period, were previously in the possession of an English company in liquidation, Symes Ltd.

The objects include an Etruscan three-legged table made of bronze believed to be from an aristocratic household, marble busts of men from the imperial age, and wall paintings said to be from the area around Mount Vesuvius. The artefacts are valued at around €12 million euros.

