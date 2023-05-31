WATCH: Hypersonic hydrogen-powered jet will fly from America to Australia in just 4 hours

Developed by Swiss startup Destinus, the hydrogen-powered passenger jet prototype has been undergoing testing for the last couple of years. At the end of 2022 in Munich, second prototype Eiger completed a successful test flight.

The aircraft is capable of travelling at Mach 5 and above - five times the speed of sound. The legendary Concorde operated at Mach 1 speed. The hypersonic aircraft would use hydrogen-fuelled air-breathing turbojet engines for takeoff and landing with a separate ramjet rocket engine to take it to hypersonic speeds. The startup claims the jet - essentially half rocket, half plane - would be net zero carbon, only emitting heat and water vapour.