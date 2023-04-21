WATCH: Incredible winning photographs of the annual storm photos of the year competition Unveiled

Affectionately referred to its creators as ‘The Stormys,’ the competition is designed ‘to reward incredible storm photographers around the globe for their hard work every year’.

The incredible winning photographs of the annual Storm Photos of the Year competition have been unveiled. This year’s collection of images showcase incredible weather events from across the world.

This year’s contest consisted of five categories: Photo of the Year, Tornado Photo of the Year, Lightning Photo of the Year and for 2023, the competition added the Lightning and Photojournalism categories. Photographer Paige Vincent won Photo of the Year for her spectacular image of a storm cloud formation over Badlands National Park in South Dakota, United States.

The Stormys received over 800 images submitted from across the world, beating last year’s contest.

Mike Olbinski, owner of the contest said; “I see the images that cross my Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter timelines all day. Many of them are mind-blowing, and then they disappear down the newsfeed and that’s it. My hope is to recognize your efforts, hard work, epic photos and reward you for that.”