WATCH: Japanese firm to create 'man made shooting stars'

SKY CANVAS is the world's first human-made shooting star project. Launched by Japanese firm ALE Co., Ltd., the project is set to transform the night sky into a celestial showcase for human-made shooting stars that can collect important atmospheric data in the mesosphere.
The firm’s satellites have a meteor release device with a payload that lights up the sky, but disappears as it re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere.
Dr. Lena Okajima, founder and CEO of ALE says: "As a first step, I founded ALE to create the world's first human-made shooting star, to inspire wonder and to spark scientific curiosity”.
”In the future, by combining critical climate research with a new form of space entertainment we believe we can further our scientific understanding of climate change”.
The company’s aim is to conduct both scientific climate research into atmospheric data, and establish and grow a new "space entertainment" market utilising the shooting star displays.