Watch: Kenya debuts electric bus in clean energy push

This video shows the brightly-painted bus pulling out into the notorious morning traffic in the city of nearly five million.

A Nairobi-based green mobility company on Wednesday unveiled an electric bus its inventors hope will encourage environmentally-friendly commuting in a city where smog-belching minivans are a far more familiar sight.

The city only has one charging station and electric vehicles remain a rarity on its roads, despite the government slashing taxes to try and spur their uptake.

But that has not deterred Roam, the Kenyan-Swedish company behind the 77-seat bus.

"This represents a shift towards better transport where we can have people ride in comfort and enjoy the ride with a clear conscience because we are talking about zero emissions," Roam's project coordinator Dennis Wakaba told AFP.