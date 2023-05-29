Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Monday, May 29, 2023

WATCH: Kenyan organisation upcycles plastics into household items

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 49m ago

Nairobi's Dandora rubbish tip is Kenya's largest dumpsite. Opened in 1975, it was declared full by public health officials in 2001. However, over two decades later and the site is still in use, despite a 2021 court ruling ordering its closure within six months.

The dump receives over 2,000 tons of waste a day, making it the most viable working site for waste pickers to find plastics and other items that can be recycled.

However, much of the waste still ends up on the streets and in sewerage systems. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the dumpsite has been a health hazard to those working there or living nearby since at least 2007.

Now, a community-based organisation called Kibarazani Cocktail is attempting to address the problem.

Founded by Kenneth Ochieng, Kibarazani Cocktail collects plastics from dumpsites and upcycles them into household products. For example, bottle tops are recycled to make curtains and skipping ropes.

A group of 15 volunteers collect plastics from their neighbourhoods or buy them when there is a shortage. The finished products are sold at a profit.

environment

