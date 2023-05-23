WATCH: Lagos' Tarkwa Bay hosts national surf competition

Nigeria hosted over the weekend (May 19-21) its National surfing festival in Tarkwa bay, Lagos. Senegal, South Africa and Morocco may immediately come to mind when thinking about surfing in Africa. Lagos too ambitions to become a popular surfing spot on the continent.

Nigeria’s Tarkwa bay gathers many youths and could provide them with a better future. On Sunday (May 21), about 30 contenders were taking part in a national competition. A source of joy for t he president of the Nigerian Surfing Federation who sees the sports as a tool for crime and violence prevention. "This have given them a lot of hope and we believe that with surfing some of them that are hopeless, that have nothing to do, that are frustrated, are beginning to develop hope that come from surfing- it become something positive in life," Adewale Fawe commented.

"It takes them away from bad criminality, it takes them away from drug abuse, it takes them away from all manner of wrong vices in this society. This is what surfing has offered them." Representing African surfing Some may think Lagos is an unlikely surfing spot with its oil tankers and polluted water. Still, it's Michael Gabriel's training ground. The man hopes to make his country shine on the global stage as he names US and Brazilian athletes he admires.

"I like surfing because anytime I surf, I feel good and I forget all my pains on me. And one day I believe I will become a champion [...]" "I want to be like Kelly Slater (American professional surfer) John John Florence (American professional surfer), Ítalo Ferreira (Brazilian professional surfer), everyone. And I want to become like John (the organiser of the competition) also. I want to represent Nigeria, not only Nigeria, African surfing." Nigeria offers a coastline of over 850 kms. The country joined the International Surfing Association in 2014.