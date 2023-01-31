WATCH: Lifesaving Success Sees Expansion Of Swedish Firm Everdrone's Flying Defibrillator Project

Swedish company Everdrone's lifesaving unmanned aerial vehicles are to be used extensively across the region of Västra Götaland, after a successful collaboration on a project to deliver defibrillators to those in need of swift medical assistance. Everdrone and the region's government began the collaboration in 2020 and the positive impact on emergency response efforts means they have signed a deal to expand the project.

In addition to providing defibrillators, the drones will soon be able to transmit live-view imagery of accident sites to provide vital time-sensitive information before first responders arrive at the scene. The improved response times have resulted in a fastest delivery of a defibrillator of 2 minutes and 27 seconds, a time Everdrone CEO Mats Sällström says his firm hope to improve by as much as 60 seconds in 2023. The collaboration was responsible for a medical world first in December 2021, when an Everdrone UAV delivered a defibrillator that helped save the life of a 71-year-old man who collapsed on his driveway in Trollhättan. The man was shoveling snow in his driveway when he suffered a cardiac arrest - but thanks to the combination of the drone, an immediate emergency call, and the quick actions of a passing doctor, the man's life was saved.