WATCH: Looted art take centre stage with their stories at Mauritshuis museum in The Hague

The exhibition focuses on three periods: colonial looted art, the art thefts committed by French revolutionaries in 1795, and art stolen by the Nazis from Jewish owners.

The artworks are from the collections of the Mauritshuis, but also three Berlin museums (Ethnologisches Museum, Stadtmuseum, Gipsformerei), and the Musée des beaux-arts de Rennes (France).

"A museum is there to make those objects look more beautiful, but we don't make them more beautiful. The light is working light as you can see here. So with the VR installation, you put on your goggles and your VR installation and then you dive into the moment of loot itself. So you as a visitor are witness of the loot, and then the object tells the story by itself. It's about the biography of the objects, and the object tells the story to you as a visitor," says Marine Grosselink, director of the Mauritshuis.