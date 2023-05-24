WATCH: Luxury Mexican hotel offers mystical Mayan meditation above mangrove forest

The new St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya near Playa del Carmen in Mexico comprises a series of interlocking circular forms embedded deep in a mangrove forest. Created by architecture studio Edmonds International has created a hotel, it is situated in part of a 620-acre nature reserve along Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

In order not to disturb the delicate mangroves during construction, the architects utilised prefabricated elements and worked closely with local environmental authorities. A series of circular and semi-circular and circular pavilions are raised above the mangroves and connected by elevated walkways.