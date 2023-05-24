WATCH: Luxury Mexican hotel offers mystical Mayan meditation above mangrove forest

The new St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya near Playa del Carmen in Mexico comprises a series of interlocking circular forms embedded deep in a mangrove forest. Created by architecture studio Edmonds International has created a hotel, it is situated in part of a 620-acre nature reserve along Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.
In order not to disturb the delicate mangroves during construction, the architects utilised prefabricated elements and worked closely with local environmental authorities. A series of circular and semi-circular and circular pavilions are raised above the mangroves and connected by elevated walkways.
The hotel’s circular appearance was influenced by Mayan cosmology and its architectural design reflects and mirrors this hallowed star cluster as it elegantly and delicately floats over the lush green mangrove. Kanai is known as the celestial birthplace of the Mayans, who gave the land its name, meaning “the House of the Sky”.
There is ancient local belief that the Mayan ancestors ascended from the heavens and in particular the star constellation cluster, Pleiades. Each circular ring represents a single star in the constellation. The resort boasts 124 lavishly appointed guestrooms including 19 suites and a 2,300 sq. ft. Presidential Suite, each offering ocean views and a private terrace or plunge pool.