WATCH: Man proposes at McDonald’s, tweeps offer to help plan wedding

Pretoria - A video of a South African man proposing to his partner at a McDonald’s restaurant has gone viral on social media with Twitter users offering to organise their wedding. In a video clip shared on Twitter by @NkosinatiMagwa the couple is sitting at the restaurant and the man opens a small box and takes out a ring while his partner is smiling at the realisation of what’s taking place.

He rolls his wheelchair to where his partner is sitting and then proceeds to slide the ring onto her finger. Patrons at the restaurant watch eagerly and cheer at the couple after the woman accepts the proposal. Celebrity musician Ladydu commented on the post and volunteered to do something “nice” for the couple.

Ngaze ngakhala count me in, send me their number I’ll organise something nice for them 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) March 18, 2023 In 2019, Hector Kansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat had their dream wedding after Kansi proposed to Soldaat at a KFC restaurant. The proposal attracted various sponsors for the wedding and the couple didn’t contribute a cent. Their special day was also featured on Mzansi’s popular wedding show, Our Perfect Wedding. The proposal was even reported on by international broadcasters such as CNN and the BBC.