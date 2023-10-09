WATCH: Manatee moves! Three majestic mammals find temporary new home at Cincinnati Zoo

Three orphaned manatees have found a new home at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden where they are currently adjusting to their new surroundings after their arrival on Sunday, 1 October 2023.

Nolia, Amethyst, and Waffles will receive rehabilitation at the zoo’s Manatee Springs habitat until they reach their target weight of at least 600 pounds, then will be released back into their native waters in Florida. On September 29, Cincinnati Zoo transported three manatees, which it had been rehabilitating for the past year, back to Florida.