WATCH: Mattel Reboots Barney franchise with new series and films

'Variety' reports that the new animated series will debut worldwide in 2024. It will be produced by Corus Entertainment's Nelvana.

"We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences." Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel, via 'Variety'.