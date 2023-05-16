Independent Online
Tuesday, May 16, 2023

WATCH: Meet Larkin - Cincinnati's baseball loving penguin chick

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 41m ago

An African penguin born at Cincinnati Zoo has shown himself to be a big baseball fan. Larkin the penguin, who is named after former Cincinnati Reds’ shortstop Barry Larkin, is six weeks old - but already shares his keepers’ love of the Reds.

“There are several Cincinnati Reds fans on the bird team, including me, and I actually lived in the same neighborhood as the Larkins when I was a kid,” said Cincinnati Zoo bird team leader Rickey Kinley.

“Our little chick was two weeks old when the City of Cincinnati renamed a street after Barry Larkin, and that gave me the idea to give the penguin his name too”.

Larkin (the penguin) had to be hand-raised because he had trouble eating, despite multiple attempts by his parents to feed him. Larkin has already shown that he’s a team player. He and a kea chick had separate nests in the same brooder, but he was found snuggled up next to the kea in its nest every time the keepers came for feedings!

Visitors should be able to see Larkin in African Penguin Point sometime in May, the month that the Zoo celebrates Zoo Babies, sponsored by General Electric Credit Union.

