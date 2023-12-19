WATCH: Merry Swiftmas - US family of Swifties decorates home in Taylor Swift livery

A family in Illinois in the United States takes their admiration of pop icon Taylor Swift very seriously. After watching Taylor Swift’s film of the Eras tour, a family chose a special theme for their Christmas light display.

“We just have always loved her as a family,” mother Amy Scott said, “my girls have grown up on her music. And so every album represents a part of their lives growing up. “My girls are 21 and 18, and we just think she’s such a good person for humanity, and just represents peace, love, joy, and we need more of that in our world,” Scott said. The decoration features dozens of the singer’s photographs and song names, and took about a month to prepare, AFP reported.

There’s no doubt 2023 has been a massive year for Taylor Swift; she was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year, and was also 2023’s most-streamed artist on Spotify and Apple music. And with her “Eras Tour” being a riveting success, research has now calculated the odds of Swift receiving a range of other prominent accolades. Betting platform VegasInsider.com found that the 33-year-old mogul had a 80% chance of winning a fourth Album of the Year at the Grammys, as well as a 70% chance of winning Song of the year at the prestigious awards.