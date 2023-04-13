WATCH: Moose on the loose! Wayward beast does rounds in Alaska hospital

A moose wandered into the lobby of Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. The wayward beast chomped on potted plants before the hospital’s security team escorted it safely out without harming anyone. The animal entered through the automatic doors to Providence Health Park.

It was inside of the building for approximately 30-40 minutes before it left. According to hospital officials, patients and visitors were mostly calm, and the moose was “more curious than scared”. Officials said the moose was still young, and not an adult - meaning staff did not need help from the Alaska Fish & Game Department.